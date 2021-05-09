The state recently moved another step toward abolishing its 50-year-old, no-fault insurance law. The only barrier to it becoming law would be a veto from Gov. DeSantis.
Should DeSantis sign the no-fault insurance repeal bill, which had the majority of votes in both the House and Senate, on Jan. 1, 2022, Florida drivers will have a new insurance policy.
Industry newsletter, thedailyinsurancenews.com, reported DeSantis saying on Friday, April 30, he had not yet checked the bill.
Inquiries to DeSantis' press office were not answered.
There are mixed emotions regarding the abolishment of no-fault. Jim Nolan, owner of Nolan Family Agency, said the change "could be opening Pandora's box here."
Under the new law, gone would be mandatory personal injury protection (PIP) coverage of $10,000. Instead, Florida drivers would be required to carry bodily injury liability (BIL) coverage with limits starting at $25,000 per person and $50,000 for bodily injury or death to two or more persons, according to insurancejournal.com. PIP is the part of the policy paying the insured's medical expenses.
Currently, PIP covers 80% of all necessary and reasonable expenses up to $10,000 resulting from a covered injury, no matter who caused the crash. Property damage liability (PDL) coverage pays for damage to another person's property caused by the insured or someone else driving their vehicle.
Under the new law, motorists would also need to purchase $5,000 death insurance to cover funeral expenses and other bills of people killed in collisions.
In addition, insurers would have to offer $5,000 and $10,000 health insurance with no deductible, known as Med-Pay, but critics say the policyholder could also choose not to pay for this benefit.
Also under the new law, the insured would have to retain the existing $10,000 financial responsibility requirement for PDL, but gone would be dollar limitations on recovering pain and suffering damages under PIP.
The definition of "pain and suffering" could be debated more, once the no-fault's financial threshold disappears.
Nolan said, "It's going to change how things are done," adding that under the new law the at-fault driver would be held responsible for all damages.
Darol Carr, attorney at Farr and Farr Law firm in Punta Gorda who handles personal liability cases, said, "I am unable to speak for the entire profession, but I can say personally the PIP no-fault system is not effective and needs to be abolished or significantly modified."
Members of Florida's House and Senate who want to repeal no-fault have argued the present law is rife with fraud, while those opposed said the new law would raise rates and create other problems.
Unknown is whether insurance premiums will go up for drivers, or whether more drivers will drop their insurance entirely.
According to the Insurance Research Council, Florida is the sixth worst state with the most uninsured motorists.
MarketWatch data revealed recently that those who are insured are paying the highest premiums in the nation.
Depending on who is for or against the bill, some say premiums would go down under the repeal of no-fault, while others say premiums would go up.
Nolan pointed out that one out of five Florida drivers is uninsured. Critics have said should the new law result in higher premiums, even more drivers would likely drop coverage.
The Personal Insurance Federation of Florida, an industry group, and the American Property Casualty Association have already urged DeSantis to veto the legislation.
An employee at Allstate headquarters in Northfield, Illinois referred The Daily Sun to the Personal Insurance Federation of Florida (PIFF), which represents national insurance carriers and their subsidiaries, including Allstate, State Farm, Farmers, and Progressive. It is the leading voice of more than 31,000 agents and employees, as well.
PIFF also represents many of the state's top writers of private auto insurance who have written five million policies.
President and CEO of PIFF, Michael Carlson, who is also an attorney, said, "This legislation is being pushed by only one consultant group - the trial bar."
He said, "They want to move Florida to a tort system for auto claims. This means more lawsuits."
He explained that unlike PIP, a bodily injury claim requires proof of fault, "and this may require a lawsuit."
He also said rates would rise "for drivers of limited means who buy less insurance than would be required under the proposed law." He said "for people who cannot afford it, the law may push them into the ranks of the uninsured. This in turn will increase uninsured motorist claims, which will drive up rates."
Noting insurers will have to prepare for this huge change in law by Jan. 1, this means "notice to consumers has to be done by September." Carlson called it "a short time-frame and will impose substantial burdens on insurers and agents and the Office of Insurance Regulation."
Carlson reiterated, "Basically, this bill is a rate increase on consumers to benefit trial lawyers. We strongly oppose it."
Regardless of whether the state is no-fault or goes to a tort system, uninsured motorist (UM) coverage would provide coverage when the policyholder is in an accident with someone who lacks insurance.
