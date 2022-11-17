PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County commissioners decided to table a resolution backing DeSoto County's denial of Mosaic's rezoning request until further study.
The board decided to bring it up again at a December or January meeting.
Mosaic, a phosphate mining company, is expected to ask DeSoto County in late 2024 or early 2025 to allow it to expand operations along Little Horse Creek, a tributary to the Peace River and a major water supply for Charlotte and several other regional counties.
Following a water quality presentation by the county's water quality manager Brandon Moody, whose one slide showed a large berm breach on Mosaic property, a discussion between commissioners ensued when the resolution was introduced.
"We have to do our homework," said Commissioner Ken Doherty.
He said the board should gather more data before proceeding.
The resolution calls for DeSoto County to continue to deny Mosaic's rezoning request; call on regulatory agencies and rule makers to review phosphate mining permit requirements; and request neighboring counties to join in supporting DeSoto County's decision to deny the rezoning.
"What specifically in the resolution concerns you, because it's simply laid out," asked Commissioner Joseph Tiseo, who crafted the resolution. "What data do you need based on this resolution? We're just asking DeSoto County to continue denying the rezoning. Have you come to the conclusion that phosphate mining in DeSoto is a good thing?"
Doherty said he hadn't reached any conclusions and was neutral.
"As an engineer, I deal with facts," he said.
Doherty also said there are "strong feelings on both sides of the issue" and that the commissioners for more than a decade "have worked hard ... as a fact-based group."
Tiseo said Charlotte County is a stakeholder in what happens in DeSoto County, as water flows downstream into the Peace River, the source of Charlotte's drinking water.
He said the planned expansion would place "eight clay settlements on Horse Creek in the future."
He asked whether this was a good thing for Charlotte County, saying Mosaic experiences failures about every four years.
"It's not a matter of if — it's a matter of when. The more land you open up, the probability (is) that something's going to happen," Tiseo said.
Doherty said he'd like to collect more data and wants to see what the water quality is like upriver to Polk County.
By waiting, he argued, Charlotte County would be able to conduct more studies and help agencies in their plan to keep our waters clean.
Moody was asked whether there had been any phosphate detected during an extensive monitoring system set up in the Peace River and tributaries to Charlotte Harbor.
"We do have phosphorous impairments for a couple of parts of the Harbor's tidal rivers," Moody said. "Nitrogen is the biggest problem."
Commission chair Chris Constance said he didn't have a problem moving the resolution forward after county attorney Janette Knowlton said it was read one month ago and had support.
"Our water is incredibly important to us today — not two years from now, today," Constance said. "And I think that we need to make this statement as soon as possible because this is just the first step in moving on to the DEP, the federal regulators, and those whose groups make the rules that Mosaic is currently complying with."
Constance referred to those who make their living from the phosphate industry.
"The folks that are employed out there and part of the Florida economy that depends on this, isn't going to go away," Constance said. "We're just working to make sure it's not expanded. We're not trying to shut down Mosaic."
