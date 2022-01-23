Punta Gorda's former library on 424 West Henry St. has two suitors.
Charlotte County commissioners will debate the two bids at their Tuesday meeting, which begins at 9 a.m., 18500 Murdock Circle.
The two offers are very different, particularly in price. A social services nonprofit, Gulf Coast Partnership, is offering only $32,000 but promising to invest $670,000 to rehabilitate the 1974 building of 9,200 square feet. It would become a nonprofit social services hub plus offer an urban pocket park for locals.
"The Gulf Coast Partnership's vision for this facility is to create a shared workspace for a variety of like organizations serving the residents of Charlotte County," the proposal states.
On the other end of the spectrum, a business from Lutz, Suncoast Lands, Inc., has offered $363,200: Suncoast Lands, with the contact listed as former county employee Venkat Vattikuti. This proposal does not state a planned use of the property.
The county estimated the value of the property as $870,000 in the bid documents.
According to state law, commissioners can reject the bids as too low, but cannot select a bid based on proposed use, said County Attorney Janette Knowlton. She confirmed that Vattikuti is a former employee.
The library closed in 2019 after construction of the new library on Shreve Street was completed.The old building generated a flurry of interest from citizen civic groups that wanted the county to maintain ownership. But county building officials said the building was too expensive to maintain and was not worth overhauling. Nonetheless, renovation of the building was considered for the sales tax program, which has had overflow funding in recent years. The project was placed in last priority, however. Many locals objected to county staff's estimated cost of rehabilitation which escalated from $500,000 to $1 million.
A request for bids in January 2021 generated no bids.
"A facility of this type needs to be taken on by a financially stable organization with the capacity to raise the funding required to renovate and maintain the building," the Gulf Coast Partnership's proposal states.
Renovations would include overhauling the heating, ventilation and air conditioning, the electrical systems, flooring, paintwork, sewer lines, ceilings and the parking lot, their proposal states. Finally, because the building is in the waterfront flood zone, as is much of Punta Gorda, renovations will require bringing the building up to building code including flood elevations.
