A booming economy may not be enough to fund all the construction projects Charlotte County must undertake in the coming years.
That's what commissioners heard on Tuesday at their workshop on whether to raise developer impact fees, or other fees and taxes.
Funds raised this way pay for new roads, sidewalks, parks, libraries, sewers, and fire stations.
Budget Director Gordon Burger updated the board on the two biggest projects in the future that are projected to cost over $100 million in state, local and federal funding by the end of five years. These are the widening of Harborview Road to I-75, and the widening of a western route around the center of town via Flamingo Boulevard.
Commissioners were divided. Some said raising impact fees is the best choice, but others want to combine impact fees with a capital improvement property tax assessment. That assessment is currently set at 1.2654 millage per $100,000 of a property's assessed value. Every additional .1 millage would generate an additional $2 million a year, Burger told the board.
"I don't want to unilaterally pull the trigger on impact fees without having an understanding of the true needs, cash flow wise, and all other funding sources," said Commissioner Ken Doherty.
Doherty and Commissioner Bill Truex both agreed that increasing impact fees too much could lead to higher priced housing, which could squeeze out lower income residents.
The Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association has already weighed in as opposing impact fees in general.
"I find it uniquely interesting that 1/10th of a mil generates $2 million in the capital projects millage rate," Truex said. "In the short term, it solves a lot."
Years ago, Doherty recalled being told by local politicians to never raise property taxes, and use fees instead. "'Let's nail the new guys coming to town,'" he said they told him, referring to impact fees. "The new guys were helping to pay for the old sins so to speak or the old impacts. I'm burdened by that."
Commissioner Christopher Constance opposes taxing the public for certain projects, however, saying new residents and particularly new businesses must pay for the cost of building roads, water and sewer lines to serve them. He referred to a Charlotte Harbor business, without naming its large project underway in the area.
But with Sunseeker Resort along Charlotte Harbor, a widening of Harborview is expected to accommodate large numbers of people arriving to stay there.
"We're on the precipice of some very, very large projects...we're about to miss out on some significant funding that would directly benefit those projects, and you're going to put it on the backs of all the other taxpayers, and for me, that's not fair," Constance said.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo agreed with Constance, noting that the neighboring city of North Port has much higher impact fees.
"They're going like gangbusters," he said of North Port's development pace.
"With some movement in there (impact fees), we can still be competitive with surrounding counties."
Tiseo reminded the public that the list of needed construction projects will make the community a more attractive location.
"Everything that's in there is an investment, not an expense," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.