PUNTA GORDA — The biggest headache most restaurants have during season is keeping up with the crush of business.
That remains true for most, but not all, in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.
As early as Monday, co-owner Max Doyle at Punta Gorda’s Celtic Ray noticed a dropoff in business.
“Can’t think of another reason (besides coronavirus fears). It’s March for God’s sake,” he said.
Some area eateries are facing a new challenge that has nothing to do with season: fears arising from last weekend’s report of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Sarasota County.
Southeast Asian-owned restaurants, including Punta Gorda’s Mint Thai Cuisine and the new Charlotte Pho and The Chef’s in Port Charlotte, reported being as busy as ever.
But despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s statement that “being Chinese or Asian-American does not increase the chance of getting or spreading COVID-19,” local Chinese-owned and -operated restaurants are feeling the fear.
Carina Xu at Port Charlotte’s Fortune Garden Chinese restaurant is worried, especially now that she and husband Eric Lin are planning another pan-Asian restaurant soon: Big Bamboo on El Jobean Road.
“There’s no question that our business has been affected by the epidemic,” said Xu. “Last month it was hot, but it has plummeted in recent days. Takeout orders are still strong, but there are fewer customers in the restaurant.
“A month ago, friends of ours in New York lost lots of business, and friends in Miami are losing 20 to 30 orders a day.
“Our store provides disposable hand sanitizers, and our staff has not traveled abroad for more than half a year. We feel helpless.”
When Chinese restaurants in New York City began suffering in the wake of the Wuhan, China, outbreak, Mayor Bill de Blasio made a point of dining, in front of reporters, at Royal Queen, a popular Chinese banquet hall in Flushing.
Foot traffic improved afterward, but only ongoing public confidence can continue helping small Chinese-owned eateries, in New York and locally.
North Port’s popular China Buffet experienced much slower business than usual all week, despite maintaining strict cleaning protocols.
Lin Zheng at Port Charlotte’s Captain Crab Seafood & Sushi reported slowdowns at both Captain Crab and her and husband Jake’s Wasabi in Estero.
“We always have bulk hand sanitizers in stock, available to all customers walking through our front door. We also do our cleaning nightly," she said.
The CDC has recommended encouraging sick employees to stay home and for all employees to practice good hygiene, including washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Local restaurants, which must follow those practices routinely, have become even more vigilant. Aside from hospitals, they’re among the cleanest places you can be.
Punta Gorda restaurateur Chris Evans, who now operates three local restaurants and one in New York state, said, “We haven’t really seen any impact on business. The health department and good business practices are to maintain sanitary handwashing stations and make sure staff is constantly washing their hands throughout the day. So, we’ve heightened awareness of handwashing procedures and not touching your face.”
Lee Richardson at Leroy’s Southern Kitchen-Bar in Punta Gorda reported, “Business has been a little weird this week compared with last, but not crazy slow. We’re already adamant about handwashing and sanitizing everything. And if you’re sick, go home and take care of yourself.”
Dawn Jagr, manager at the new Grill at 1951 in Port Charlotte, said, “We have noticed a decline. But we’re being diligent with cleaning supplies and wiping down tables, doors, doorknobs and surfaces several times daily.”
Jamal Hishmeh at Port Charlotte’s Joseph’s Deli reports being “crazy busy” while following all his usual procedures: “Handwash with hot water (singing ‘Happy Birthday’ song), wear gloves at all times, new sanitizer buckets every two hours. We sanitize all doors and handles, make sure bathrooms are clean, and Lysol at the end of the day. If our employees have a fever or are vomiting, they are required by the health department to stay home. All of our employees are healthy.”
Wael Dubbaneh at Port Charlotte’s Wally’s Southern Style BBQ isn’t panicking, despite a slight dip in business. After comparing year-to-year sales, he suspects a different explanation.
“Business slowed down a little at the beginning of March (last year),” he said. “I think spring training has an effect, especially with the Braves in North Port.”
Nevertheless, Dubbaneh, too, is upholding his usual high standards.
“We are taking precautions by washing hands more often and set up sanitizing buckets all over the kitchen and service areas. Employees are wearing gloves all the time, and any employee who comes in not feeling well will go home.”
