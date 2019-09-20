Charlotte County commissioners will be asked Tuesday to ratify an average 4% pay increase annually for 539 county employees
The 3-year contract is for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades AFL-CIO, Local 1010, which represents all employees who are not firefighters or in management.
On the savings side, commissioners will consider expanding the county's responsibility for catastrophic employee health insurance costs, in hopes of saving millions of dollars in re-insurance payments.
The board meets at 9 a.m., 18500 Murdock Circle in the commission hearing room.
The union contract calls for wage increases based on performance ranging from 1 to 6% — up from 5% maximum in the last contract.
The county has budgeted $900,000 in the fiscal year 2020 budget for pay increases, Budget Director Gordon Burger told the Sun, out of the $22.6 million for pay to union members. The average hourly wage for union members is $22.66, Human Resources Director Heather Bacus told the Sun. According to the contract, the lowest possible hourly wage is $11.08, down from $11.87 in the last contract. The top hourly rate is $38.02, up from $37.11 in the last contract.
The previous two-year contract offered a 1.5% increase across the board, followed by a 2.5% performance-based increase, but that has been removed from this contract in favor a a full performance-based wage increase.
Jobs covered by this union range from administrative assistants to code enforcement officers to various technicians, operators and inspectors in departments such as in building, utilities and public works.
For health insurance, Burger told commissioners at a workshop last week, that he proposes increasing the county's self-insurance approach — this time, for the biggest payouts in health insurance that can cost millions of dollars for a single case. This could include premature babies or accidents.
To make his case, Burger presented the last six years of payments to insurance giant Cigna for something called stop loss insurance. Those payments totaled $6.3 million, while the payouts to the county only totaled $1.2 million. That means the county spent $5.1 million more than it got back.
The county began self-insuring for employees' regular health insurance nine years ago, and has since added its own clinic, doctors and wellness programs. This system has resulted in a decrease in chronic health problems among the county employees, Burger told commissioners at previous workshops. Improved health means the county might be able to save money by providing its own catastrophic coverage, Burger advised the board last week.
"I really like this idea," said Commissioner Christopher Constance, a medical doctor. "We've had such a good relationship with the employees. They really understand that we're dedicated to improving their health ... They're starting to really understand that they can cause tremendous benefit to their quality of life and their life extension ... We now control a high quality pool. Why should we give the money to somebody else? Let's keep this in house."
"You have to be disciplined," said Commissioner Joe Tiseo, of setting aside a reserve fund. "There are going to be a couple of years where we're going to get clobbered and wish we had taken the other option."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.