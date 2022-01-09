PUNTA GORDA — Historians and other organization leaders continue to push for Florida to declare May 20 as the state's official Emancipation Day.
Last year, a state bill was proposed to name the Texas holiday Juneteenth, or June 19, as Florida Emancipation Day, even though the historically accurate date of slavery becoming illegal in Florida was a month earlier.
That bill was eventually shot down; however, state legislators have again proposed the Texas — and now federal — holiday of Juneteenth to stand as Florida's official Emancipation Day with Senate Bill 1164 and House Bill 367.
"Over decades, the history of African Americans has been omitted and distorted," said Martha Bireda, executive director of the Blanchard House Museum of African-American History and Culture of Charlotte County in Punta Gorda. "An event as significant as the emancipation of enslaved African Americans must be accurately presented and taught."
On May 20, 1865, Union Brig. Gen. Edward McCook received the surrender of Florida’s Confederate troops, after which he read the Emancipation Proclamation from the steps of the city’s Knott House in Tallahassee, ending slavery in the state.
Although President Abraham Lincoln had signed the proclamation in 1863, Florida didn’t proclaim the emancipation until two years later — 11 days after the end of the Civil War.
"To disregard the true date of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Florida, for political or other reasons, by imposing the June 19 Texas date is an insult to enslaved African Americans in Florida and another flagrant distortion of African American history," Bireda said.
In December, Bireda joined around 150 others in support of the May 20 movement at a conference in Tallahassee.
The conference, called the "Journey to Emancipation," was organized by Tallahassee's John G. Riley Center & Museum and the Florida African American Heritage Preservation Network.
"Where we are and also some of our most noted scholars and historians have decided that what we need to do, is an education campaign," Althemese Barnes told The Daily Sun.
Barnes is a leader in the movement to maintain May 20 as Florida's Emancipation Day and also serves as executive director of the John Gilmore Riley Center & Museum, as well as the Tallahassee Historical Society.
"It appears as though many people are just not aware of that history," Barnes said, "or they once participated as young people – went to May 20 commemorations with their parents – but as time went on and the elders passed on, it was not picked up and transferred to subsequent generations of us."
Barnes explained that members of their movement aren't advocating for an out-of-school holiday or even a paid holiday.
"What we are advocating for and hoping is that our leaders, those who have been elected to lead us, will understand that you don’t erase history," she said.
When asked why she thought some Florida legislators were so adamant to acknowledge "Juneteenth," Barnes said she had been told reasons for marketing, economics, or to capitalize on an event that can bring revenue.
"That’s for somebody else to do," she added. "That’s not where we are. Our thing is just do not erase or rewrite history."
Barnes said Texas wasn't even the last Confederate state to receive the emancipation order.
"There were 13 Confederate states that were directly impacted by the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation," Barnes said. "The proclamation was signed January 1, 1863. It took from them through two-and-a-half years for different Union generals to go into those states and read the enforcement part of the document so that people knew."
For Florida, that day was May 20, 1865.
"There are dates for the other states. June 19, a month later, that happened in Texas," Barnes said. "After Texas, you still had Delaware and Kentucky that went through this so you can’t even say, 'Well Texas was the last state' to get their enforcement reading."
Going forward, Barnes said they plan to continue their education campaign and spreading May 20 awareness.
"Our thing is we are hoping that one by one — teach one, inform the other — as these people left here (the December conference), they left empowered with the primary source documents and history to begin saturating it, hopefully, to those minds that are open for the reverence and importance of the day," Barnes said.
"We’re hoping that this will begin to saturate the intellectual emancipation movement or at least make people aware," she added.
Come May 20, Barnes said they plan to repeat December's educational conference in Tallahassee.
"We had people from West Florida come up on a bus, come up from Clearwater and the local people to the last conference," she said. "We aren’t saying, 'Don’t do it in your own home town.' If you’re doing it at home, keep that going.
"But for those who are not celebrating it someway at home, maybe you can get on one of these buses and come here for the statewide celebration."
For more information about the movement and those involved, go to RileyMuseum.org.
More information, as well as upcoming local Emancipation Day events, can also be found through the Blanchard House Museum in Punta Gorda by going to BlanchardHouseMuseum.org or by calling 941-575-7518.
