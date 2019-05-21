The historically most expensive weekend for gas is approaching.
Memorial Day will have 2.3 million Floridians preparing for a getaway, and gas prices are declining, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
What will prices look like this weekend? “If gas prices continue following their current downward trend, drivers could find holiday gas prices that are 30 cents less than last year,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.
This would mean drivers would spend $4.50 less on a full tank of gas compared to last year, Jenkins said.
Why are they declining?Refinery activity has returned to normal after a heavy maintenance season. There are also improvements in supply.
“However, there’s still a chance that gas prices reverse course,” Jenkins said.
Why could they rise?“It wouldn’t be a surprise to see some retailers raise pump prices to capitalize on increased traffic,” Jenkins said.
In addition to an anticipated surge in demand, oil and wholesale gasoline prices inched higher last week, which could directly result in a 3 to 5 cent increase at the pump, AAA reported.
The state average has declined for 18 consecutive days as of Tuesday, lowering by 16 cents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.