Road projects such as the widening of Harborview Road will take a hit with government funding in short supply, state transportation engineers told county and city officials this past week.
State planners for district one, which includes Charlotte County, have managed to keep impacts to a minimum by delaying some work for just a year, District One Secretary L.K. Nandam recently told the Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Statewide, the anticipated shortfall in revenue is about $1.43 billion, Nandam said, and $750 million in the current fiscal year.
MPO members, including county commissioners were disappointed to hear that the study of a possible new Interstate 75 interchange at Raintree Avenue is off the table for now, or pushed back to 2045.
"So we're two decades out?" said Commissioner Joe Tiseo.
Nandam said if the situation changes, such as a major development in that location, the decisions could change.
Also off the table is a request to widen the rural State Road 74 or Bermont Road, which currently struggles with heavy truck traffic from gravel mines. While the traffic seems high, it's not high enough to qualify for the state funding for a thoroughfare critical to regional, interstate or international commerce, Nandam said.
A roundabout on that road, however, is moving forward with design in 2021. The intersection of state roads 74 and 31 has been the scene of several fatal collisions in recent years. Construction would not begin for several years.
Nandam suggested that the $44 million Harborview widening project, which is just gearing up, could be split into one-mile phases to guarantee funding in five-year intervals. Harborview is a county road, and Nandam the state may not be able to find enough state or federal funds to help the county complete it in one phase, as the partnership is currently set up.
Commissioner Chris Constance said splitting the project up could increase costs due to moving water and sewer utility lines. He advised that the county should look at adding to its current contribution of $8.25 million by planning for the 2026 sales tax referendum.
Tiseo noted that the county has a lot of room to increase developer impact fees for transportation.
"We've got tens of millions of dollars that have not been collected," Tiseo said, of the county's long-standing position to keep impact fees lower than allowed.
The state is embarking on the next major study of State Road 776 from Englewood across the Myakka River to U.S. 41, FDOT engineer Justen Abraham said. It will study the situation now and plans for the future.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said he thinks the state should consider adding another bridge over the Myakka, due to the dramatic increases in population in such Englewood communities as Rotonda and South Gulf Cove. Accidents on State Road 776 already are causing problems when they shut down the road to emergency vehicles, he said, which have no quick optional route.
Commissioners also asked FDOT to expand that study to include Veterans Boulevard. Nandam said the county might have to pay for that part, because it is not a state road.
