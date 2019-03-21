Some big shoes are about to be filled.
After former Charlotte County economic development director Lucienne Pears announced her departure last year, Charlotte County commissioners have been trying to figure out how to fill her position. And they've finally narrowed it down.
"Charlotte County is in negotiations with the top-ranked candidate for the Economic Development Office director position," said Brian Gleason, a spokesperson for Charlotte County government.
The top-ranked candidate is Missouri-based Gary Carter, according to an email from the department's interim director, Dave Gammon. Carter currently serves as Clayton, Missouri's economic development director.
Carter could not be reached Friday for comment.
Charlotte County commissioners conducted interviews Tuesday for the position. Candidates included Gammon, Paul Marttila of Orlando, Scott Jones of Texas and Joel Smiley of Missouri.
However, details aren't finalized, and Carter hasn't officially accepted the job.
"The new director will be announced when negotiations have been completed," Gleason said. "All candidates have been notified of the status of the interview process."
After nearly nine years with Charlotte County, and three years as director, Pears left her position at the Economic Development office to go work for Babcock Ranch Property Holdings. There, she is the vice president of economic and business development, the Sun reported in late November.
Dave Gammon has been serving as the office's interim director since January.
