Now is the time to call for support of the state’s national estuary programs, the head of Charlotte Harbor’s program recently said.
State legislators from Fort Myers and Brevard County have proposed bills aimed at keeping alive two federal programs including one for Charlotte Harbor. The other National Estuary Program in Florida is the Indian River Lagoon on the east coast.
Although it is a proposed state law, the goal is to prevent defunding of these programs at the federal level, said Jennifer Hecker, director of the Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Partnership, based in Punta Gorda.
As filed, the legislation does not require any funding this year, which is supposed to make it more palatable for state legislators, Hecker told the Sun. Bills in both the Florida House and Senate propose funding in the future from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Charlotte Harbor is a major focus of CHNEP. Hecker told Charlotte County commissioners recently that the national program is under attack, at least by the White House, which tried to dramatically reduce funding to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Since 1995, the EPA has created 28 national estuary programs across the nation, including the two in Florida.
The program continues only due to a Congressional override, Hecker said, but it is up for re-authorization next year. The state legislation is critical to show local support for this program.
“We need help to make the case in (Washington) D.C.” she said.
Sometimes it takes years for a proposed bill to make it through the Florida Legislature, Hecker said, but the National Estuary Program does not have years.
“We need this now,” Hecker said.
CHNEP is sending out a blast to legislators in the region and is asking citizens to do the same.
“It’s important for people to realize they could make a difference,” she said.
Most of CHNEP’s funding comes from the EPA — $600,000 annually. The county recently upped its annual support to $25,000. Without federal funding and authorization, however, Hecker said, the program will end.
What does CHNEP do?
Currently, it is perhaps the largest repository of water quality data publicly displayed on the organization’s website. Volunteers participate every year in collecting water quality data. CHNEP also pays state agencies to collect and analyze water quality data.
CHNEP is behind water and wetland restoration projects in the 5,400 square-mile watershed of four rivers. The newest project is a large-scale plan to study and restore water flow to the Yucca Pens Wildlife Management Area.
Florida House Bill 791 was filed by Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen (R-Lee County). Senate Bill 1608 was filed by Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R- Indian River and Brevard counties.
“There is an important state interest in partnering with the federal government and local governments to protect water resources...” both bills state. “Significant water quality issues in the state arising from increased pollution from stormwater and agricultural runoff, wastewater discharges, industrial pollution and commercial and recreational waste are degrading the state’s estuaries.”
Staff from the office of local legislator Rep. Mike Grant (R-Charlotte County) said Grant supports the idea of the bill, and he had not been contacted about making sure it goes forward.
