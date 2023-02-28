PORT CHARLOTTE — It is still unknown whether the Mid-County Library will be repaired or demolished.
During Tuesday's Charlotte County Commission meeting, Commissioner Joe Tiseo asked facilities director Travis Purdue for an update on the building on Forrest Nelson Boulevard, which has been closed since Hurricane Ian.
He asked Purdue whether the county should "deem that facility a loss?"
Purdue said the county's insurance adjusters are still gathering estimates as far as the value of the building versus the cost of repair.
The library's "internal damage was significant, so it's taking a significant amount of time to gather all the different pieces between the flooring and the drywall and the interior systems," Purdue said.
Along with the community, Tiseo said, the board also wants to see it reopen.
"The library is very important to the community and was highly used," he told audience members. "Like many homeowners who are dealing with their insurance companies, we're navigating some of these same issues, too. So rest assured we are working on it."
The sooner the insurance picture becomes clearer, Tiseo said, the sooner the county can come up with a "plan of action on how to address that facility and get it back open to the public as quickly as possible."
Another facility the public wants reopened quickly is the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, which was wrecked by the storm.
Several residents spoke at the meeting, although county officials said there has been little progress. Officials had earlier said the facility would need to be rebuilt, but it wouldn't happen until 2028 or so.
"The Cultural Center met the personal needs of the community and we would like to have what it had before," Dan Rodriguez told the board.
Richard Russell suggested the county build a new facility at Gaines Park on Edgewater Drive.
Resident Joan Fisher also addressed the Cultural Center, calling it "the heart of our community."
She said the eastern end of the facility "did not sustain as much damage" as the rest of the building. Currently the only portion of the building that's open to the public is the Port Charlotte Library.
Fisher also asked the board what happened to the piano and antiques, among other contents of the building.
Assistant County Administrator Claire Jubb said most of the items "could have been removed or sold or donated by the nonprofit" which operated the center.
Items such as old cabinets and "decades-old computer equipment" was left behind, Jubb said. Gym equipment deemed usable was given to the Public Safety Department.
Tiseo reminded residents the Cultural Center was not run by the county.
"The county owned the four walls, the structure itself, and the site, but all tangible property or personal property inside was not the county's property — it was the nonprofit's property," Tiseo said. "So, we have no control over property taxpayers do not own."
