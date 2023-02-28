Library closed

The Mid County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, is closed after Hurricane Ian caused damage to the building.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

PORT CHARLOTTE — It is still unknown whether the Mid-County Library will be repaired or demolished.

During Tuesday's Charlotte County Commission meeting, Commissioner Joe Tiseo asked facilities director Travis Purdue for an update on the building on Forrest Nelson Boulevard, which has been closed since Hurricane Ian.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments