By BETSY CALVERT
Staff Writer
New state legislation forces community redevelopment authorities to close by 2039, including Charlotte County’s Murdock Village.
That’s six years before Murdock Village is scheduled to sunset in 2045. Punta Gorda’s CRA, however, should pay its debt and be able to close out by 2028.
The new law was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis June 28 and takes effect Oct. 1. It requires these agencies to submit extensive reports to the state regularly. It requires commissioners to take four hours of ethics training. Exceptions to the 2039 closure would require a vote of the commissioners.
Charlotte County commissioners have also been taking stock of local CRAs. The last two under scrutiny were Murdock Village and Punta Gorda last week. The other two in the county are Parkside and Charlotte Harbor.
The new legislation won’t likely affect the Murdock Village CRA, the county’s redevelopment manager, Josh Hudson told the Sun. Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik said the same for Punta Gorda.
The county and the city already generate reports on the economic activity in CRAs, and they already use any income from property tax growth to pay off debt only.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo asked whether the county would be able to pay off Murdock Village’s remaining debt by 2039 instead of 2045.
“We will have the debt paid off, but the (tax increment financing) will not have repaid all that we have put out,” said Budget Director Gordon Burger.
Murdock Village has had no property tax growth and generates no income. In fact, assessed values dropped from $17.8 million in 2005 to $7.6 million today, Hudson told commissioners.
All four CRA’s owe money.
Expectations for Murdock Village are high, however. Private Equity Group is scheduled in the next few weeks to buy the first 453 acres of the 1,198-acre CRA in undeveloped northwest Port Charlotte. PEG will pay the county $11.6 million for the land, but that money can’t go toward paying the debt. The county must give it back to PEG as it completes the building of roads, sewers and other infrastructure projects on the property.
“With the mandatory sunsetting of 2039,” Commission Chairman Ken Doherty mused, “It will be interesting to see that the debt is retired.”
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch reminded Doherty of one fact of life.
“You’re not going to be here,” Deutsch quipped.
“No sir, I will not be here,” Doherty agreed amiably.
Murdock Village has been losing money since it started, due in part of the economic crash around 2008. So the county has been paying the debt from property tax revenues from the rest of the county.
When PEG starts selling the land to home builders, property values would increase and generate income for the CRA.
Punta Gorda’s CRA debt is for various projects including the Herald Square Parking Garage and Laishley Park and Marina, Kunik told commissioners.
In Charlotte Harbor, the county expects property values to soar almost overnight with the completion of the Sunseeker resort next year. Commissioner Chris Constance has argued in favor of closing that CRA soon, so the county as a whole can collect millions in tax dollars.
CRAs allow communities to form redevelopment agencies in areas with blight. Measures of crime, property values and other criteria determine blight. They collect property taxes above the starting levels and use it in the region rather than for the municipality or county as a whole. A CRA cannot close if there is still debt.
Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com
