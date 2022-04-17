PORT CHARLOTTE — The option of whether to allow casino gambling in Charlotte County could be up to the public in the future.
The Charlotte County Charter Review Commission recently approved four proposed November 2022 election ballot questions.
One question asks if the county charter should require public referendum approval regarding casino gambling in the county should the state someday pass a bill permitting it.
The goal of the ballot question is to add a "layer of protection" for the county should the state ever approve such a bill, according to Charter Commission Attorney Rob Berntsson.
For years, rumors have circulated that Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air will bring casino gambling to its Sunseeker Resort under construction in Charlotte Harbor.
"There’s not literally a week that goes by that I’m not approached by somebody saying (Allegiant is) building a casino ... I hear that every week," said Charter Commission Chair Bill Dryburgh, a former president of the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, Inc., at an April 13 meeting.
Berntsson, who also represents Allegiant and Sunseeker Resort, said the travel company has no plans to build a casino.
"I represent their project and I can tell you with every assurance that there is no intention of there being casino gambling," Berntsson said. "In fact, people that are in their management positions left casino companies because they no longer wanted to do the casino business."
The 18-member charter review board is appointed by the Charlotte County Commission. The group has been meeting regularly since May as part of its mission to determine if the county charter needs revisions.
Created in 1988, the county’s charter defines the organization, powers, functions and essential procedures of local government. It is reviewed every six years.
Commission Member Cyril Schrage asked if a local referendum would hold up against a state decision.
"We don’t know what law would be allowing it in the first place, so it’s hard to say that it’s contrary to that general law," Berntsson said. "The referendum would be a level of protection that can be put in place but it may not withstand judicial challenge."
This ballot question, along with three others, will be presented during a public hearing April 27 at the Charlotte County Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The meeting begins at 3 p.m.
The other questions include:
- "Shall Article II, Section 2.2.D. of the Charlotte County Charter be amended to provide for the County Commission to conduct a review of all operations of the county in conjunction with the budget process?"
- "Shall Article IV, Section 4.2.C.(1). of the Charlotte County Charter be amended to provide for the Charter Review Commission to be appointed every 10 years rather than every six?"
- "Shall Article II, Sections 2.3.D. and F. of the Charlotte County Charter be amended to apply the same charter personnel policies applicable to the county administrator to the county attorney and director of economic development?"
The ballot questions and other proposed amendments must be presented to the County Commission before anything is added to the November 2022 ballot.
For more information, go to CharlotteCountyFL.gov/boards-committees/charter-review-commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.