PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County school tax referendum supporters defended it during a recent Charlotte County Republican Club meeting.
The referendum, which taxpayers approved nearly four years ago, expires on June 30, 2023. The Charlotte County Public School district is asking voters to renew it Nov. 8.
If passed again, it would add $1 for every $1,000 of taxable value to every Charlotte County property owner’s tax bill.
The referendum allows the district to hire teachers, paraprofessionals, support staff, academic coaches and security aides, as well as pay for supplies and repairs, officials say.
The GOP club invited supporters and some detractors of the referendum for a pro-and-con discussion last week at Beef O’Brady’s in Punta Gorda.
District spokesperson Mike Riley asked members to think about the students.
“That is what this is all about (when) all is said and done,” Riley said. “It’s about the children. Can you put a $1 value on a child’s life with the craziness that goes on in our world today?”
Club member John Doner cited district rankings as a reason not to renew the referendum.
“Promises were made by CCPS Superintendent Steve Dionisio and others that we were going to make this district first in the state (with the referendum),” Doner said. “We do this with higher teacher salaries, longer classes and more coaches – all good ideas. What happened? We gave the money.”
Former School Board member Sue Sifrit is a member of Vote Yes for Success, a community group in support of the referendum.
“Our detractors want to bring out one thing and that our state ranking rose to 13 and then dropped to 33 (last year),” she said. “Certainly we’re not happy about that, but we did know that the points that we earned were exactly the same at the rank of 13 and the rank of 33.”
CCPS did maintain its “B” grade in 2022, the same grade it has had since 2016, prior to the referendum.
“That state ranking is only one measure and there are many other measures of student achievement and learning,” Sifrit said.
Sifrit said 80% of the county’s schools have improved or maintained school grades.
“The total of A and B schools has increased each year from 60% to 70% since the referendum funding started (in 2018),” she said. “Our combined third- to fifth-grade students ranked 17th in the state in English language assessment, 16th in the state in math, and 17th in the state in science ... this is out of the 67 districts.”
Sifrit added that the county’s graduation rate has increased to 91%.
“The highest it has ever been ...It was 86.4% in 2018 and (now) matches Sarasota County,” she said. “Our goal remains to be the No. 1 district in the state of Florida and that will not change.”
Another club member asked if the referendum can be delayed to see how residential growth might influence school funding through property tax assessments.
“The school district has lowered their millage rate from $6.85 to $6.55 as a result of the increased home values throughout the county,” Sifrit responded, referring to the number of dollars of tax assessed for each $1,000 of property value. “As they see how those taxes come in, adjustments may be made. We don’t have time to wait and see how that lands.”
