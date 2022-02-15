Sunseeker construction as of Feb. 15 looking north from Charlotte County's river walk west of the southbound bridge over the Peace River. Allegiant Travel Co., which is building the resort, has asked for zoning determination for seaplanes.
CHARLOTTE HARBOR - Allegiant Travel Co. wants to know whether it can have seaplanes at its Sunseeker resort on Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River.
Charlotte County lawyer Rob Berntsson submitted a request for zoning determination to Shaun Cullinan, with Charlotte County's Planning and Zoning department Monday.
"The owners of the resort are considering allowing seaplane operations at the resort," Berntsson stated.
Cullinan did not immediately respond to requests for information, nor did Allegiant spokespeople in Las Vegas.
The 580-room resort is under construction on a 22-acre waterfront site on U.S. 41 just north of the bridges to Punta Gorda. Following a 17-month construction hiatus during the pandemic, the $585 million project resumed last summer. Allegiant President John Redmond has told investors the resort will open either late 2022 or early 2023.
Also in anticipation of opening, engineers for the resort have submitted construction plans for two entrance towers that will bear the Sunseeker logo of a stylized blue sun.
The sun logo doubles as the image of a jet engine propeller, Redmond has told the media. Sunseeker will be the first airline-owned resort in the nation.
The plan is to shuttle passengers from Allegiant flights at nearby Punta Gorda airport to the Charlotte Harbor site.
