MURDOCK — Charlotte County Commissioners debate Tuesday if there’s enough parking at the Sunseeker resort and whether developer impact fees need to increase again.
The Charlotte County Community Development Department will also review how recent changes to building permit rules are affecting the owners of manufactured homes damaged or destroyed during the January tornadoes.
Commissioners meet 9 a.m. at 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
Sunseeker resort construction continues with a projected 2023 opening in the Charlotte Harbor waterfront district on the Peace River.
Since 2019, the Allegiant Airlines-owned resort management has stated it does not need the full parking requirements calculated by county code, because of the all-inclusive nature of the resort and its unique link to an airline that will provide free shuttles.
Since the original parking study accepted by the county, Sunseeker added a few pieces of phase 2, primarily a 20,325-square-foot pool on the ground level and more restaurant and bar space open to the public.
A new traffic study by the resort suggests that these new additions add a need for only another 184 spots for a total of 857 on site.
They have already allowed for 1,037 including under the elevated first floor, plus a parking garage.
County staff will present this analysis plus county analysis to the board along with proposals for public parking just outside the resort.
Sunseeker is required by agreement to provide public access to the waterfront walkway. It will also provide public access to some 19 restaurants and bars. The company has not said whether it will provide public parking access.
Commissioners have disagreed on whether the county should build more public parking near the resort with some saying Sunseeker should pay and others saying the county must take the initiative.
At issue is a restriction on tree removal on the county’s Bayshore Live Oak Park, which will connect to Sunseeker’s walkway.
To pay for growth coming with future developer projects, some commissioners want to increase developer fees above the 28% increase on single family homes due to take effect March 17. The board will debate whether to declare ‘extraordinary circumstances’ required by recent legislation to raise fees above 50% in four years.
Those circumstances would be the present, dramatic residential growth and anticipated population expansion.
The county would have to pay for a new fee study.
Impact fees are charged to developers on a per unit basis, such as square feet of different kinds of commercial space or a single family home.
A local government can use the funds for capital improvements associated with growth including roads, police and fire stations, libraries or parks. Charlotte County will only charge for transportation needs.
Many argue those fees are simply passed on to consumers, discouraging local development or affordable housing. Others note that Charlotte County’s fees remain far below neighboring coastal communities where higher fees have not discouraged developers.
Related to the tornado-damaged Gasparilla manufactured home park, Community Development staff will review how recent changes to building permit requirements are intended to protect the county’s flood insurance rating.
That includes no longer allowing new manufactured homes to be only 36 inches above grade regardless of whether they are in a flood zone.
Flood zones can add 8-14 feet to elevation requirements.
The county is also requiring home owners affected by the tornadoes to apply for building permits for their major repairs, even though they were done under a state of emergency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.