PORT CHARLOTTE — Ninety-six units of low income housing just got more likely on Loveland Boulevard.
Charlotte County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to support a proposal called Jacaranda Terrace by Blue Sky Communities, LLC. Blue Sky was one of three companies submitting proposals, all of which commissioners said they supported. They could only pick one, however, to loan out $425,625. That amount is a drop in the $20.8 million construction bucket, but it buys the proposal a place on the short list for state and federal financing.
Rent of a two-bedroom apartment for the lowest income families would be, for example, $421 a month, or $679 for the next poorest families of all ages.
“When you read off those rents, that’s spot on,” said Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo. “With more funding, could we do two?”
No, Turner said. The state only allows one per county in the upcoming selection.
The project would reserve 10% of units for families with income no higher than 40% of area median income, for example, $20,640 for a family of three. The rest would be limited to families earning no more than 60% AMI, for example, $30,960 for a family of three.
Even with the county support, the proposal still has only a 20-25% chance of getting funding in the upcoming state process in early 2020, Blue Sky Chief Financial Officer Scott Macdonald told the board. After all the projects are reviewed, the selection is by lottery with only four to be picked this year for mid-sized counties such as Charlotte.
“Don’t start packing,” Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch advised apartment hunters.
Asked by Tiseo what more the county can do, Macdonald said, “You did everything you can do. You can cross your fingers and say a prayer for us.”
A second proposal called Driftwood Bend Apartments on Rotonda Boulevard West was for 96 units by InVictus Development Inc. The third proposal was 56 units on Airport Road in Punta Gorda.
Commissioner Bill Truex said he hopes to see the county adopt other affordable housing incentives that would enable the Driftwood project to go forward as well.
The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee voted unanimously last week to recommend the Blue Sky proposal based on its central location, its amenities including a pool, its tenant services and its return on investment for the county, Human Services Senior Manager Colleen Turner told commissioners.
Each company proposed a different way to pay back the county, with Norstar requesting a 30-year forgivable loan where the county would likely get nothing back. Blue Sky proposed paying back at 2% for 18 years with a balloon payment. Driftwood proposed 1% over 10 years.
Developers are competing for tax incentive financing. That’s when state and federal governments give wealthy investors tax credits in exchange for investing in affordable housing. Currently, most of the investors are banks, Macdonald told the Sun, which are required to make community investments.
