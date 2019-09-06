PORT CHARLOTTE — Many businesses across Charlotte County stepped up to help the Bahamas, devastated by Hurricane Dorian. Local animal shelters are ready to do the same.
Though they are ready and willing to help, shelters need the 'OK' from The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).
Executive Director of the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County Karen Slomba said the shelters are pretty much in a "wait-and-see" period.
"It's too soon to figure out what is coming in," she said.
Phil Snyder, executive director of the Suncoast Humane said the same thing.
For those interested in helping now, she said fostering or adopting an animal that is currently at the shelter would help them to clear up space, should they need it for animals coming from the Bahamas.
IFAW will travel to the Bahamas in the coming days to assess the situation, see how many animals there are, and the status of their health.
The organization has been communicating with the Florida Association of Animal Welfare Organizations about when local shelters may be able to take in animals.
Slomba said that The University of Florida has been consulting with shelters across the state on taking in animals from disasters internationally.
One of those concerns is diseases. Slomba said they're not so concerned about rabies, as they are distemper. Animals coming in from the Bahamas would need to be quarantined for a two-week period.
Slomba added that international animals typically have to come with health certificates, but often that requirement will be waived in the event of a disaster.
“There are some organizations that are small that do rescue efforts immediately, and are trying to pull animals out,” she said.
Those organizations that do not participate through FAAWO create havoc on the efforts, she added.
"It's not the safest way to be able to help," she said.
The Animal Welfare League will be posting updates to their Facebook page about if and when they will be receiving animals from areas affected by Hurricane Dorian. They will also share any help or items they need. You can follow them at Facebook.com/awlshelter.
Slomba said she has another conference call Saturday and Monday with FAAW, IFAW, Humane Society, ASPCA, and Florida State Agricultural Response Team.
After hearing about the possible need for new homes, John Radkins, executive director of EARS (Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary) on Dearborn Street, said the non-profit no-kill shelter is ready to pitch in and help.
"It's something we will take a look at, and if AWL has a need, we will do anything to help them," Radkins said.
In an email to the Sun, Suncoast Humane Society's executive director Phil Snyder said Friday, "We are in conversation with the state humane and animal control associations and stand read to help if we can.
"We also know that some Suncoast Humane Society supporters are taking a trip to the Bahamas and may recommend bringing some animals back. They would be coordinating with rescue groups at that end."
They said that they will be in touch with any updates. You can follow their Facebook page at facebook.com/SuncoastHumaneSociety/
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
