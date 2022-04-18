This year's Giving Challenge event will run from noon to noon April 26-27, benefiting more than 700 nonprofits in Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto and Manatee counties.
A "Pop-Up Giving Station" event will take place at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda, from noon to 6 p.m. on April 26.
The event will feature music, food trucks, animals, the Royal Order of Ponce de Leon Conquistadors and more.
Volunteers from 10 nonprofits will be on hand at the museum to take donations and talk about their organizations.
Included are Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic, Charlotte Chorale, Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, Englewood Community Care Clinic, Military Heritage Museum, Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Garden, Peace River Community Housing Partners, Peace River K-9 Search and Rescue Association, Peace River Wildlife Center, United Way of Charlotte County.
"We are working to get the word out to our Charlotte County community, past donors, our Vincentians, friends, family, and neighbors," said Mary Stewart, a volunteer with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Sacred Heart Conference in Punta Gorda.
St. Vincent de Paul's Sacred Heart conference is one of the more than 700 charities which are in this year's Giving Challenge, hosted by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
The Patterson Foundation will match 100% donations of $25 to $100. In July 2020, Stewart said her group received a $46,750 check from the Sarasota County Community Foundation.
"This included the donations we received in addition to The Patterson Foundation's matching funds," she said. "To receive this money as we all struggled to help those in need during the COVID crisis was truly a blessing."
During the 2020 Giving Challenge in the midst of the pandemic, $19.1 million was raised in 24 hours.
The Giving Challenge, begun in 2012, has raised more than $59 million for nonprofits in the region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.