ENGLEWOOD — Some signs point to Sarasota County being ready to repave Winchester Boulevard North.
Mobile traffic alert signs appeared this week, strategically situated at both ends of the corridor. The one at the south end — actually about a quarter-mile into Charlotte County — tells motorists that work will be starting on Jan. 27, and to expect delays.
After years of navigating pot hole after pot hole, seeing new patch after new patch, motorists could soon enjoy a smooth ride along a two-lane corridor of fresh asphalt. The 3.5-mile stretch of Winchester North in Sarasota County extends from South River Road south to the Sarasota-Charlotte county line.
Sarasota County awarded the $3.9 million repaving contract to Preferred Materials Inc. The company has 60 days to be substantial complete with the repaving of the corridor and another 30 days to finalize the project plus 30 to final — barring any unforeseen conditions or added work.
Once the work starts, closures are expected, but only between 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. All resurfacing will be done during the overnight hours.
The project also includes repaving and other road work approximately a half mile of River Road on each side of Winchester, minor ADA modifications of sidewalks and some signalization modifications the intersection.
The Winchester North corridor was a joint Sarasota-Charlotte County road construction project in 2002.
Charlotte's four-lane share of the Winchester North corridor extends from the county line south to South McCall Road (State Road 776). For its part, Charlotte County repaved it's four lanes in August, 2017.
A year ago February, Sarasota County commissioners approved adding Winchester to its list of roads to be repaved. Sarasota dedicates $2.5 million of its gas taxes and $7.5 million in surtax funds into the resurfacing program annually. Sarasota County expects those funds to pay for the repaving of 20 to 50 lane miles — depending upon the conditions of the roadways.
A year ago, Spencer Anderson, Sarasota County's Public Works director, told commissioners Winchester North "degraded a little more rapidly than we expected," reports stated. Commissioners viewed its condition as terrible
Some repairs to the road base are expected in several areas along the corridor. Once the roadway is milled, it will be further inspected to adjust any additional base repairs.
South Winchester issues
Charlotte County is seeing its own issues with asphalt along the Winchester Boulevard South corridor, especially toward the southern end of the corridor, near its intersection with Placida Road. Sections of the asphalt appear to be pulling away from the road's base despite the fact it is a relatively new roadway.
Charlotte County extended and opened the Winchester southern corridor from S.R. 776 south to Placida Road in 2017.
Driven by Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex, former commissioner Mac Horton and his wife, Esther, were given the first official ride along the corridor before it was opened. The Winchester South corridor was dedicated to Horton for his vigilance to see the roadway constructed.
"I just want to mention that this is an issue that has been happening at least statewide with new roadway construction," Charlotte County Public Engineer Joanne Vernon told the Sun in October. The problem seems to be one affecting Florida road projects and isn't a problem seen nationwide.
"We are investigating and talking to other municipalities to try to figure out what the issue is in order to correct it," Vernon said.
"At first we thought maybe we did something wrong and made sure to take extra precautions on several other (roadways), and we are finding the same thing happening," she said. "More than likely it is the type of material they are now using in the mix or in the tack."
On Monday, county spokeswoman Tracy Doherty said in an email that Public Works is still collecting data on the problem and investigating the potential causes.
"Until all of this research has been completed, we do not want to try and guess what the reasons for these issues are," Doherty said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.