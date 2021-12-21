Heavy winds have closed the U.S. 41 bridge across the Peace River early Tuesday. 

Winds are clocking in at 54 mph in Port Charlotte, according to meteorologists. 

A wind advisory has been set for all of Southwest Florida by the National Weather Service. 

A report from Fox 4 out of Fort Myers said a 77 mph wind was reported out of Punta Gorda. 

Along with the wind advisory, there are marine warnings along the coast. 

If you have any damage or photos or video, send the information to newstips@yoursun.com

This story is developing. 

