According to the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce about 1,800 people were in attendance Saturday, along with 20 vendors, for the 14th annual Wine and Jazz Festival held in Laishley Park.
While spectators sipped on their fine wine, performances from Matt Marshak, Sax Pack and Gerald Albright filled the park with smooth, rhythmic jazz music.
Preparations are already underway for the 15th annual festival to be held in February 2020.
