With flags in the foreground, Matt Marshak opens the 15th annual Wine & Jazz Festival in Punta Gorda at Laishley Park. Hundreds came to see and listen to great jazz performers and sample wine and food.
Mindi Airbair rocks the audience as she plays her sax at the Wine & Jazz Festival.
SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
Jarrad Fugate of Breakthru Beverage pours a glass of wine for Lyn Harris.
SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
Isabelle Fraser and Patric Mills are among those enjoying the festival.
SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
Hank and Debbie Szala pose in front of the stage.
SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
Volunteer Terry Douglas holds up a festival wine glass.
SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
Performer Matt Marshak signs a poster for Bryan Smok.
SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
Dawn Andolina pours a beer for a customer.
SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
Brian Presley poses with Mindi Airbair after receiving a a plaque for many years of service to the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce and the Wine & Jazz Festival.
SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
Mindi Airbair plays her sax to hundreds who came to the Wine & Jazz Festival.
SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
Mindi Airbair plays her sax as she is accompanied by Ben White, left, and Claudio Tristano.
SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
Eric Darius has a large amount of energy as he performs to a large crowd at the festival.
SUN PHOTOs BY SANDY MACYS
Eric Darius plays his saxophone to a large crown at the festival.
SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
Stella Lewis claps her hands as she enjoys the music at the Wine & Jazz Festival.
