Winn Dixie on Olean Boulevard and U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte helped to restock the food pantry at Jesus Loves You Ministry.
Customers can purchase a holiday bag for $5 to feed the hungry in Charlotte County.
Half the food bags from this location went to Harry Chapin Food Bank.
Based on the amount of bags purchased by the community at this location, the ministry could request the items they were most in need of.
