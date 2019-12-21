PORT CHARLOTTE — Right when 2-year-old Lacey walked into the library Saturday, she made a beeline for Santa.
She sat on his lap—siblings Kaden and Adilyn watched—and asked St. Nick for a doll.
Many kids got to see the big man in red, and much more, at the Mid-County Regional Library's third annual Winter Candy Land Saturday. Here, many families joined together to make ice cream ornaments, decorate cookies, get their faces painted, and make slime.
"I love how it brings people together," said youth program coordinator Sylvia Kennedy. "We have so much fun stuff for the kids, and have something for the adults to enjoy as well."
While watching her daughter's face get a temporary lollipop painting, Maria Bedolla was trying to spend time with her daughter while she was off school winter break.
Jessica Hinckley brought her 6-month-old son Jesse to sit on Santa's lap.
"I'm so excited for his first Christmas," Hinckley said.
Ten-year-old Bethany Doyle's grandmother Shery Elinsky was happy to have something to do with her five grandchildren after being up late wrapping gifts.
"It can get a little stressful," Elinsky said. "But my favorite part of Christmas is seeing my grandkids."
All activities were free.
Roughly 250 excited visitors came to experience the fun, according to Kennedy. The event was sponsored by the Friends of the Mid-County Regional Library.
The library's next party is called "Noon Year's Eve," starting 11 a.m. Dec. 31. Families will be able to count down the new year without staying up so late. They'll also get the opportunity to make noisemakers and eat pizza. Registration is required. 941-613-3170
