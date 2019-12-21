Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.