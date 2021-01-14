The 28th Winter Home & Garden Show is happening this weekend in Punta Gorda.
The show will take place Saturday and Sunday at the at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center.
The Home & Garden Show will feature more than 80 local and regional companies that display and present products and services to homeowners. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Attendees can experience the newest in-home improvement products and services inside and out from furnishings, accessories, decorating and remodeling ideas to landscaping and more.
"The real estate market has been skyrocketing in Southwest Florida in recent months and this is the perfect event for current and future homeowners to gain information and learn about products and services for their residences," said Bill Anderson, president of Expo Management that produces the Home & Garden Show.
CDC guidelines will be observed during the show and face masks will be required. Attendees without face coverings will be provided a complimentary mask.
For more information about the Home & Garden Show, contact Bill Anderson at 855-321-2111, ext. 20, email bill@expomanagementinc.com or visit expomanagementinc.com.
