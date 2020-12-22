Expect a bit of a roller coaster when it comes to the weather this holiday weekend.
WINK meteorologist Jim Farrell said the high today is expected to be near 80, with scattered rain late and overnight.
On Christmas Day, the high will be 58 degrees with a low of 35 overnight.
On Saturday, the high will be 55 with temperatures near freezing by Sunday morning.
"Record lows are in the upper 20s to 30 degrees, so no records are expected to be set in our area," Farrell said.
Rodney Wynn, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay, said it looks like the coldest temperatures will be on Saturday morning, with a possible low of 34 degrees and a wind chill of 29 degrees inland.
"Closer to the coast, the low will be around 37 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 miles per hour," Wynn said. "In Charlotte Harbor, boaters can expect winds to increase to 15 knots by later this afternoon, and there will likely be a small craft advisory in effect tomorrow evening that will create rough waters in the bay and harbor."
Winds will start to decrease on Saturday night, with a moderate chop on the waters in the harbor.
"Further out in the gulf, the waves could get up to 6 to 8 feet starting late (Thursday) through Saturday," Wynn said. "On Sunday afternoon, conditions will start to improve."
For those with agricultural concerns, Wynn said any kind of temperature-resistant crops or plants should be covered or brought inside because temperatures will be near freezing and frost is possible.
By Monday, temperatures will be in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine.
Charlotte County Communications Manager Brian Gleason said a shelter will open at the Homeless Coalition Friday evening.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.