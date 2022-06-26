“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” U.S. Constitution, Second Amendment
“The right of the people to keep and bear arms in defense of themselves and of the lawful authority of the state shall not be infringed, except that the manner of bearing arms may be regulated by law.” Florida Constitution, Article I, Section 8
In 2008, in District of Columbia v. Heller, the Supreme Court of the United States formally ruled for the first time that the right to own a gun for self-defense was not dependent on membership in a militia.
At the time, 46 states had laws regarding carrying a concealed weapon. Of them, 37 — including Florida — were so-called “shall issue” states, meaning the issuing authority had no discretion to decline to issue a concealed weapon permit as long as the applicant met the statutory criteria.
Nine states had “may issue” laws, allowing the issuing authority to deny a permit, often because the state also required the applicant to demonstrate a need for a concealed weapon.
Illinois and Wisconsin didn’t allow concealed weapons, while Alaska and Vermont didn’t require a permit for one.
Since then, 23 more states — eight in the last two years — have largely done away with the permit requirement and implemented what’s called “constitutional” or “permitless” carry, or sometimes “Vermont” carry, as that state’s Constitution precludes the regulation of how weapons are carried.
Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged that before he leaves office, Florida, which generally doesn’t allow the open carrying of firearms today, will join those states.
A bill that would have accomplished that died in committee in this year’s legislative session and the subject wasn’t raised in either of two special sessions.
But if DeSantis is re-elected in November, he may get a chance to sign one.
The state currently requires people who want to carry a concealed firearm to apply for a license on an application made under oath that inquires about their criminal record, mental health and physical infirmities, among other things.
They must be at least 21 years of age and must document that they have approved firearms training. A fee is required.
The passage of a constitutional carry law would eliminate all that other than the age requirement, and make carrying a weapon legal without a permit, a background check or training. It could be open or conceal.
The adoption of constitutional carry by itself wouldn’t affect most of the state’s laws about gun sales, though.
Generally, to buy a gun in Florida, a person must be 21, undergo a background check and wait three days, though local jurisdictions have the authority to impose a five-day waiting period.
Charlotte and Sarasota counties and the city of Venice haven’t done that.
The bill that failed in this year’s session didn’t address any of those requirements.
There are exceptions to the waiting period, however, and one of them is an exemption in the purchase of a handgun by someone who holds a concealed weapons permit.
Doing away with the permitting system altogether would undermine the exemption, which is also part of the Florida Constitution.
Vermont has no such system, which means its gun owners can’t get a permit to display in other states.
The bill proposed in Florida this year would have kept the permit system in place to avoid that problem for Floridians who want to take their concealed weapons out of state.
It also would have allowed nonresidents to carry a concealed weapon just like a resident, and would have given licenses issued in other states “full faith and credit” in Florida.
With no bills on the issue currently pending in Florida, it would be speculation to say what sort of law might land on the governor’s desk, if any.
One major question is whether, in keeping with the general expansion of gun rights, it would reduce the number of places into which a weapon can’t be carried.
Florida law expressly permits carrying a concealed weapon onto church property, subject to the church’s authority to ban them.
There have already been efforts to allow guns on college campuses, which would likely be renewed if constitutional carry becomes the law in the state.
And Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz went on record recently as supporting the right of voters to be armed at the polls as protection against “intimidation.”
The bill proposed this year would have allowed the possession of a concealed weapon in a pharmacy, where they’re currently banned.
But the state has a lengthy list of places into which most license holders are precluded from openly carrying a handgun or a concealed weapon — which includes knives, tear gas, clubs and electronic weapons.
Among them are:
• Any police, sheriff or highway patrol station, detention facility, prison or jail.
• Any courthouse or courtroom (except for judges, who may also set their own rules for their courtroom).
• Any polling place.
• Any government meeting place.
• Any elementary or secondary school or administration building; or any college or university facility (although registered students, employees and faculty members can have defensive weapons that don’t fire a projectile).
• Any establishment that primarily sells alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises.
• The inside of the passenger terminal and “sterile” (boarding) area of any airport (except for legal firearms “encased for shipment” to be checked as baggage).
Whether there would be a push to allow weapons in any or all of those places — or whether constitutional carry would have an impact on compliance with the law as is — would remain to be seen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.