PUNTA GORDA — Friction between witnesses and attorneys sparked throughout the early days of Eddie McNealy's retrial.
McNealy, 37, was convicted in 2009 for the 2008 homicide of Derrick La Shay Turner at a Port Charlotte night club. That conviction was overturned when an appeals court found the jury received erroneous instructions on the threshold for "negligent homicide."
The new trial started Monday, with witnesses returning to testify more than 13 years after the events of both the Club Millennium shooting and the subsequent trial.
One of the prosecution's witnesses, Amy Compere, spent most of Wednesday fielding questions regarding her own role in events.
Compere, now 35, was dating McNealy in 2008. She recalled him contacting her shortly after April 5 — the night of the shooting — and asking her to hide an AK-47-style rifle and some of his clothes from that night.
McNealy referred to the rifle in code words when he called Compere, she said, such as "Chopper" or "Whopper." Another rifle, an SKS series, was referred to as "Chrome" or "Junior Whopper."
Prosecutors allege Kalashnikov-style ammunition was recovered from the scene of the shooting and that witnesses saw McNealy fire such a weapon outside the club.
When asked if McNealy told her about what had happened at the club, Compere said that she did not know at the time.
"There's a lot of things he kept to himself," Compere said.
She did, however, testify McNealy let her know about a grudge he had with James Brady and other Arcadia residents who were present at Club Millennium the night of the shooting.
Compere also stated she did not move either the gun or the clothes, sensing she did not want to get involved in any untoward business McNealy had.
Prosecutors also drew attention to the fact Compere was arrested on charges of issuing bad checks and theft some time after the shooting. She was later sentenced to probation, violated the probation, and served 18 months in prison. She later moved out of Florida and found work in the restaurant business.
Defense attorney Jason Chapman asked if she remembered facing up to 55 years in prison unless she testified against her boyfriend. She replied she only recalled the risk of 5 to 6 years in prison.
Chapman also pointed to statements Compere made on the stand about meeting with prosecutors before court began that morning. He asked her if she had rehearsed her answers with prosecutors. She replied she was told what topics they would cover in questioning and provided a copy of a previous deposition to refresh her memory of testimony from more than a decade ago.
On re-direct questioning, Assistant State Attorney Daniel Feinberg seemed to try and rebut his counterpart's line of questioning.
"Did I...tell you what to say?" he asked Compere directly.
"No," she replied.
The prosecution had a more difficult time with one of their own witnesses Monday.
Amber Harris Grant was one of the witnesses called at the original trial. She is the cousin of Milton Harris, one of the men who was with McNealy the night of the shooting; he later pleaded guilty to a charge of accessory to murder.
When the prosecutor asked her Monday morning if she was present at the club that night, she replied: "Looks like it from the photos."
Grant provided a number of "I don't know" or "I don't remember" statements on the stand, though she did acknowledge the presence of herself, her cousin and McNealy in photos presented by the defense.
At one point, Grant also claimed to not recognize McNealy in court, despite the fact he was sitting at the defense table in the courtroom.
"I haven't seen him in a very long time," Grant said.
In 2018, Milton Harris showed a similar reluctance to testify in McNealy's case despite a subpoena from the State Attorney's Office.
COVID introduced another snag into the witness schedule.
Feinberg informed Judge Scott Cupp on Monday that Eric Gibbs — a former employee of Club Millennium — tested positive for COVID-19 on June 24.
"If he's having symptoms and testing positive, I don't want him in here," Cupp said.
Revisiting the issue on Wednesday, Cupp said the court could wait and see how Gibbs tests Thursday. If he continues to test positive, Gibbs may testify remotely as long as he can see the defendant in the courtroom.
The retrial is expected to continue throughout the week.
