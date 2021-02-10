A 74-year-old woman drove off the road and into a gas station, igniting a small fire on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. at the Chevron Gas Station at U.S. 41 and Melbourne Street in Charlotte Harbor.

The woman crashed into an unoccupied pickup with utility trailer which was parked at the gas pump, which then crashed into the gas pump and dislodged the pump from its base, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The gas pump was pushed into a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.

A small fire ignited, and the CCSO deputy extinguished it immediately, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS, who showed up after the fire was put out.

The 74-year-old woman was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital. She might have experienced a medical episode leading up to the crash, according to FHP. The CCSO deputy was not injured.

FHP is taking over the investigation.

