A 74-year-old woman drove off the road and into a gas station, igniting a small fire on Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. at the Chevron Gas Station at U.S. 41 and Melbourne Street in Charlotte Harbor.
The woman crashed into an unoccupied pickup with utility trailer which was parked at the gas pump, which then crashed into the gas pump and dislodged the pump from its base, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The gas pump was pushed into a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
A small fire ignited, and the CCSO deputy extinguished it immediately, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS, who showed up after the fire was put out.
The 74-year-old woman was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital. She might have experienced a medical episode leading up to the crash, according to FHP. The CCSO deputy was not injured.
FHP is taking over the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.