ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood woman was arrested after allegedly climbing into a storage unit adjacent to her own and stealing more than $11,000 of items. She then pawned the items in Venice, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim told deputies he went to his storage unit on Gasparilla Road on Nov. 9 and everything appeared to be okay. But on Dec. 7, he went back and noticed multiple items were disturbed inside and some were missing. The unit was still closed and locked with his personal combination lock, which only his wife and son knew how to access, according to the arrest affidavit.
The deputy noticed dust on the interior metal walls of the unit was disturbed, consistent with someone climbing up or down the side walls. There’s an approximately two-foot gap between the ceiling and the walls dividing the unit, according to the affidavit.
Items taken included four firearms, three compound bows, a black Yamaha electric guitar in a brown leather case, a camouflage hunting backpack containing miscellaneous knives, leather sheaths, binoculars, two George Washington University rings, a 42-inch flat screen television, and miscellaneous jewelry totaling $11,150.
The manager of the storage unit informed the deputy the adjacent storage unit belonged to Catherine Anne O’Neill, 31, of the 1900 block of Wisconsin Ave., who had used her gate code approximately 24 times from Nov. 1 to Dec. 3.
A check of the online pawn database, Finder, showed O’Neill had pawned some of the items, identified by the victim’s wife, at Quick Draw Quality Pawn in Venice on Nov. 21.
O’Neill was arrested and charged with burglary, grand theft more than $10,000 less than $20,000, grand theft of a firearm, dealing in stolen property, and false owner information on pawned items. Her bond was set at $70,000 Tuesday.
