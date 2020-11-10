CCSO is on the scene of a homicide investigation on Turner Street.

CCSO is on the scene of a homicide investigation Monday on Turner Street in Englewood.

A woman who lives at the Englewood home where someone was killed early Monday morning was arrested on an out-of-county warrant charge.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 7129 Turner St. in Englewood around 4:45 a.m. Monday morning after receiving a call from someone inside the residence.

Initial radio dispatch indicated there was a shooting.

Patricia Estarita, 34, who lives at the residence, was arrested Monday after law enforcement ran a check and found that she had an active warrant. She was booked into the Charlotte County Jail.

CCSO has not released further information on the investigation since Monday morning.

The case is extremely active and releasing information could be detrimental to the investigation, a sheriff spokesperson said.

