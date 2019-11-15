PORT CHARLOTTE — The woman who had 72 animals confiscated from her Port Charlotte home in April was arrested Thursday on charges related to that case.
Elizabeth Smock, 35, of the 100 block of Sunnyside St. NW, was charged with three counts of torturing an animal, six counts of cruelty to animals, and six counts of abandonment of animals.
The animals seized from Smock's home by Charlotte County Animal Control on April 18 included one dog, 26 cats, 13 geckos, one bearded dragon, three adult pigs, five piglets, four hamsters, nine mice, nine rats, and one rabbit.
The majority of the animals were taken to the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, where they were treated for various skin issues, respiratory infections, and intestinal diseases.
Animal Control Division Manager Brian Jones said a couple animals had to be euthanized, but the majority recovered and have been re-homed.
After Animal Control initially took the animals, a hearing on their custody was heard by Charlotte County Judge John Burns. During the hearing, Smock said she had gotten in over head with the animals, but claimed her house is normally in much better condition than the day Animal Control showed up.
Smock said she had been seeking veterinary care for some of the sick animals, but she was waiting for more money to come through her side business.
She cried in court learning about the death of one of the cats, which she said had previously been perfectly healthy.
Smock was allowed to keep some of the animals that were not seized by Animal Control, including dozens of rodents and eight pigs.
A court order allowed Animal Control to check in on her unannounced for the following six months after the hearing to check on the animals. Jones said in the last visit, the animals in Smock's custody appeared to be in good health.
"She let us into the house," he said. "We looked around, and there were all sorts of different species, pigs and mice, rats, all sorts of stuff."
Smock is the president of a nonprofit called Every Creature's Salvation, which she runs out of her home. She's been charged with animal cruelty in the past but was previously acquitted in a jury trial.
In 2011, she was featured on Animal Planet in an episode called "Confessions: Animal Hoarding — Germaphobe with 22 Cats."
Smock was released from jail after posting $39,000 bond. She could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.