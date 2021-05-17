A 43-year-old Punta Gorda woman is accused of raping a 17-year-old boy at a children's birthday party.
Jessica Good went out drinking with a friend and then crashed the party at a home in Port Charlotte on May 9 after her adult friend went to bed, according to an arrest report.
Good continued to stay around the children and make inappropriate sexual comments, according to the arrest report. She allegedly gave alcohol to the 17-year-old boy.
The boy told Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies that he fell asleep, then Good forced herself on him. He said that he could not push her off because she was too heavy, according to the report. Her booking information indicates she weighs 250 pounds.
It happened within arm's length of a 12-year-old girl, according to an arrest report.
The girl told deputies that she was asleep in the living room and was awoken by the sexual activity. She said they were both actively engaged but the boy whispered to the girl to help him, according to the arrest report.
The boy got up, went to the bathroom and vomited, the girl told deputies. She said the sexual activity continued after that. When it was over, Good gathered her belongings and left the home, according to the report.
The boy confided in a staff member at his school that he was raped over the weekend, and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office investigated.
The woman told deputies that she “blacked out” and did not remember most of the incident, according to the arrest report.
Good was arrested by CCSO on Wednesday and was charged with with two counts of child abuse and two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. She was being held at the Charlotte County jail on $150,000 bond.
Good, who lives on the 25300 block of Sandhill Boulevard in Punta Gorda, does not have a criminal history in Charlotte County, according to court records. Her criminal arraignment is scheduled for June 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.