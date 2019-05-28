What started as a text message ended in flames.
A man said he had received text messages throughout the night from his ex-girlfriend, 43-year-old Hope Michelle Green, saying she wanted to move out of his RV after living with him for a couple of weeks.
On the night of May 15, she pounded on the door, and he told her to come back during the day to get her belongings. Soon, he heard her saying “burn (expletive) burn” as flames started coming through the door, according to court records.
The victim extinguished the flames. He then went outside and did not see Green, was unsure of which direction she left, but was positive the voice he heard was hers. The victim told Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies he had known Green for more than 30 years.
A deputy observed the RV’s front door to be scorched. The location of the incident was redacted from the arrest report due to Marsy’s Law, which protects the identities of crime victims.
Green, of Port Charlotte, told deputies she was home sick at the time. Her sponsor, whose name was also redacted in court records, told deputies Green had come home 19 hours after the incident occurred. She said Green had a doctor’s appointment earlier that day.
Green refused to provide a sworn recorded statement, and after being advised of her criminal charge, she gave the deputy the middle finger.
Green was charged Monday with failure of the defendant on bail to appear on a felony and arson to a dwelling or structure where people are present. As of Tuesday afternoon, she was not issued a bond. Green has a history of drugs and driving offenses, which resulted in a 30-month prison sentence from 2010 to 2012.
