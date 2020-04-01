A woman who represented herself as an agent and tried to rent out the apartment she had previously been evicted from was arrested Monday, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported.
The 82-year-old victim said she was on Facebook Marketplace looking for an apartment on March 18 and was contacted by Katelynne Anne Templeton, 30, who said she had a Punta Gorda rental available and claimed to be acting as an agent/broker.
The victim told cops she met Templeton at an location to pay $250 as a lease holding fee. On March 19, she pulled $2,000 from her bank account and also paid that to Templeton as a move-in fee. Later that day, Templeton came to the victim's home and gave her a key.
On March 27, the victim met Templeton again to pay a $250 pet fee. The victim said on several occasions, she tried to get Templeton to meet her at the home, but there were always excuses such as carpets being cleaned or the home being painted.
On March 29, Templeton told the victim they would meet at the residence sometime after 3 p.m. for her to move in.
When the victim arrived, she found the key that had been provided did not work, but the home was unlocked, so she entered and waited for Templeton's arrival, which never happened.
The property owner and his adult son later came by and asked the victim why she was there.
After hearing the story, the property owner said Templeton used to be a tenant but was evicted on March 9.
The lease agreements she had provided to the victim were photocopied and did not have the property owner's original signature on the form. Templeton had also sent the victim photos of the residence, taken after she was evicted, causing the property owner to pursue burglary charges.
Templeton was charged with criminal use of personal identification information of a person 60 years or older, operating as a broker without a license, grand theft, and burglary. Her bond at the Charlotte County Jail was set at $25,000 Tuesday.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.