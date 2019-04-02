When Barbara Wyatt took a cable car up a mountain in Norway, she thought it would be the most eventful part of her trip on the Viking Sky cruise trip.
“I thought it was going to be the most exciting thing I would ever do,” she said. “I had my eyes closed most of the time.”
Wyatt, 80, of Punta Gorda, had booked the trip with her friend Helen Harrison, who lost her husband about a year ago. The two have been friends since 1962.
“She was visiting me, and she’s at odds with what to do at home,” Harrison said. “I said, ‘Well, I’d like to go on a cruise.’ And she said, ‘Well, I’ll go, too.’”
Most of the trip went as expected. They saw snow-topped mountains that looked like they were “covered with frosting,” Wyatt said. They saw a green streak of the northern lights.
But on the final leg of the journey, they became two of 479 passengers evacuated by helicopter after the ship had engine trouble in the midst of a storm. The Associated Press reported five helicopters evacuated passengers amid wind gusts up to 38 knots, or 43 mph, and waves 26 feet high. Some other passengers and crew stayed on board as the weather grew calm.
On Saturday, March 23, a muster alarm, which is seven whistles, alerted the passengers to the danger. Wyatt went one way, while Harrison, who was reluctant to get up, went to a different muster station.
“She went to the theater where things were nailed down,” Wyatt said. “I went to the dining room where everything was flying around.”
Everywhere, dishes were breaking, and one extra large wave broke the glass out of the door at the far end of the room, Wyatt said.
“Those people got washed down on the floor with tables and chairs on top of them,” she said. “They woke up in two or three feet of water and thought they were going back out to sea when the ship went the other way.”
Wyatt experienced the rocking to a lesser degree where she was seated with around 15 other people.
“The ship went to the left and we all went to the left,” she said. “I ran into a man who was seated on a wall on that side. He held out his hand and grabbed my hand (and said), ‘We’ve got to stop meeting like this.’ That’s kind of the way it was. People were taking care of each other and not real panicked. There were some people in tears, they were so scared, but mostly people were just numb, waiting to be told what to do.”
The water soon reached her side of the dining room, getting the passengers’ feet wet, before they were evacuated to a dryer area in the atrium. Wyatt and Harrison were reunited when she spotted Harrison in a line of people holding hands as they walked to get ready for the helicopter. They waited in the same group for the rescue.
People in wheelchairs were evacuated first, but as they were waiting, another wave hit, and they went sliding, wheelchairs all in a jumble on the floor.
At Wyatt’s turn, she said a rubber tube was placed around her, connected to a rope going up to the helicopter.
“We didn’t see the helicopter and the rope hanging down and the heavy seas still going until we got out to go on, and then they just moved us so fast, you didn’t have a chance to turn around and back off,” she said. “They said hold onto the rope, hold on tight, and about two seconds later jerked us into the air. I didn’t see anything after that ‘cause I had my eyes closed.”
It was about a 10-minute ride to land, where Wyatt said her chest was hurting. Before the cruise, she had fallen and bruised the area, but officials, fearing a heart attack, quickly took action.
“They whisked me off to another room, and I got a shot of morphine,” she said. “I don’t remember anything after that until they were putting IVs in my arm at the hospital. That hurt enough that I woke up for a while. I had every test you can imagine, all in Norwegian, so I don’t know what they were.”
She was determined to be in good health, and she and Harrison were put up in a five star hotel before heading out to Oslo the next day and home soon after.
In Tampa, Wyatt’s daughter met her at the airport with a sign that said, “Welcome Viking Sky Survivor Barbara.”
“They blew up balloons, and she met me in baggage there,” Wyatt said. “It was fun.”
Though it could have ended much worse, Wyatt said the whole thing was well-handled by Viking staff. Their belongings were all taken from the ship to the hotel, even a tiny necklace she’d left on a table, and entertainers on board handed out cookies, sandwiches, and water throughout the period of waiting. For the people who stayed on board, they performed the final Beatles show on the last night.
Viking has already reimbursed her trip and offered another cruise, as well as invitation to join on the maiden voyage of the cruise line’s newest ship, the Viking Venus, in 2021.
Wyatt, unfazed by the storm, said she’d happily go again.
“I would definitely go again,” she said. “I would go for sure, because it all turned out well.”
