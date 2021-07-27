ENGLEWOOD — A Port Charlotte man was arrested Saturday for sleeping in a van outside of an Englewood home, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
On July 24, a woman opened the rear door of her father’s van outside of his Englewood home and discovered the Port Charlotte man, Dustin Allen Luther, 30, asleep inside. The glove compartment appeared to have been disturbed.
She told her father about the man after running back inside, locked the door, and 911 was called.
Luther awoke and left the vehicle when the woman screamed.
He was not wearing a shirt or shoes but began to walk away from the home while making eye contact with a man performing lawn maintenance there.
Luther then headed down a dirt road and out of sight, authorities said.
Deputies were able to locate Luther based on the description relayed through dispatch.
While being questioned, Luther stated that he worked for the lawn maintenance person and that he sat in the vehicle to get out of the rain.
It was a clear, sunny day, and the lawn maintenance man advised that Luther does not work for him.
The victim identified Luther as the man in the van.
The suspect, who then changed his story, was placed under arrest for burglary.
After being handcuffed, Luther tensed his body and attempted to twist and turn away from the deputies, leading to an added charge of resisting arrest without violence.
He was also found to be on probation with the Florida Department of Corrections, adding violation of probation to the charges.
Luther was arrested for unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, violation of probation and resisting an officer without violence.
He is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.
