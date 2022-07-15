PUNTA GORDA - An elderly woman was killed in a two vehicle wreck south of Punta Gorda along U.S. 41 south of Oil Well Road, authorities stated.
It happened about 5:25 p.m. Thursday.
The woman killed was a 79-year-old Punta Gorda resident.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving a sedan southbound in the left lane of U.S. 41 while a 20-year-old Cape Coral man was southbound on U.S. 41 in the right lane at the same time.
The 79-year-old switched lanes and the front of the 20-year-old man's sedan made contact with the back of the Punta Gorda resident's sedan.
The 79-year-old was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report; the 20-year-old was.
The 79-year-old was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
FHP closed off the scene of the crash to begin their investigation.
While they were on-site, a white Kia disregarded the road closure and drove around patrol vehicles while their lights were flashing.
Troopers then stopped the Kia and its driver, 50-year-old Terry Thomas Carlton.
According to authorities, Carlton was allegedly found to be driving with an open bottle of Crown Royal, along with a suspended license and a plastic bag containing methamphetamine.
Troopers conducted a field sobriety test on Carlton, who subsequently failed the test. He was then arrested on charges of driving under the influence and felony drug possession, and transported to Charlotte County Jail.
FHP states the crash scene remains under investigation.
