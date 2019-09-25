PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte woman was charged with animal cruelty over the weekend after she allegedly left her Siberian Husky in her yard to die.
On June 3, Animal Control received a complaint that Mary Major, 75, had left her dog "Chinook" in her backyard for 24 hours before getting in a taxi and leaving.
An Animal Control officer arrived at the home on the 1200 block of Dorchester Street and found Chinook in a hole in the backyard, partially stuck under the shed.
"When we went out there, we could see the dog through a slat in the fence," said Animal Control Division Manager Brian Jones. "The dog was panting heavily and in distress. We seized the dog right there and got it in immediate treatment."
Chinook was carried to the truck cab to be in air conditioning in an attempt to get him cooled down. His body temperature was 104.6, according to Animal Control's report.
A veterinarian also determined he suffered from fecal scalding and diarrhea. He was given Prednisone to see if he would regain the use of his legs but ultimately did not respond to treatment.
"He ended up passing away shortly after we received him because he was not responding to the medical care he was receiving," Jones said. "He just wasn't responding, and it was the veterinarian's recommendation to euthanize the dog."
Animal Control met with Major the day after they took the dog, and she said Chinook had been down for over 24 hours in her backyard. She believed he was dying.
The department had previously given her an order to provide care in April, ordering her to get medical attention for Chinook and keep him comfortable with any age-related pain due to his leg issues. She refused, according to Jones.
"She just said, 'I don't think my dog needs to see a vet,' attributing his conditions to old age, these matters can't be helped," Brian said. "We believe age is not always an excuse to look a certain way. They can still maintain a reasonably good quality of life."
Jones said it's difficult to say whether Chinook would have survived if treated, but pet owners should treat their animals properly to give them the best life they can.
"She may have encountered the same things we did," he said. "But if she had started addressing these issues earlier, he could have maintained a quality of life for longer."
Major was taken into custody Saturday, charged with animal abandonment and animal cruelty. She was also charged with failure to register as a convicted felon. Her bond at the Charlotte County Jail is $9,500.
