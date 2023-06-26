PUNTA GORDA — A woman accused of driving her boyfriend away from a 2020 nightclub homicide has pleaded no contest to charges of accessory after the fact.

Kyrsha Taylor, 27, received a sentence of just under one year in jail, according to court documents, as well as three years of post-release probation.


   

Email: frank.difiore@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments