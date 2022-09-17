Deputy Wade Beasley and Carol and Tony Leonard

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Wade Beasley dropped by Carol and Tony Leonard’s house so that Carol could thank him in person for comforting her after a serious fall in July.

PORT CHARLOTTE — When Carol Leonard fell outside her home and couldn’t get up, she wasn’t sure what to do. But she stayed calm.

Her husband, Antonio “Tony” Leonard, was in Rhode Island visiting his 95-year-old mother, so she figured he would be no help.


Wade Beasley_1 (1).jpg

CCSO Deputy Wade Beasley
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments