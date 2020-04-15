CHARLOTTE HARBOR — A Cape Coral woman was seriously injured around 12:07 a.m. Wednesday in a Charlotte Harbor crash, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Stephanie Ann Smith, 44, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra north on U.S. 41 in the right lane, just north of Melbourne Street, when she reportedly traveled off the roadway, overturned, and collided with a fire hydrant.
The vehicle came to rest on its roof, facing north only after colliding with a business sign and the south portion of the building located at 4868 Tamiami Trail, according to FHP.
Smith was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
