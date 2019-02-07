Michele Stevens said she began to feel sick within two weeks of moving to Port Charlotte.
Specifically, Stevens moved to property along Sunshine Lake and Sunrise Waterway. She said she felt dizzy, would suffer from blurred vision, choking, memory loss, neurological problems and even loss of consciousness.
Eight years later, Stevens filed a lawsuit against Monsanto Company, Charlotte County and other entities, claiming personal injuries caused by Roundup, a weed killer and pesticide. She is also suing stores that sell the product, according to the litigation filed this week in the 20th Judicial Circuit Court.
Stevens and her attorney, Steven Marks of the firm Podhurt Orseck in Miami, filed the lawsuit Feb. 4 seeking compensation from damages caused by “negligent and wrongful conduct” of glyphosphate-containing products, which includes Roundup.
“This is a major public health concern,” Marks told the Sun. “I’m sorry that people are suffering. I hope to make a difference in their lives and make a difference in future generations.”
Stevens now resides in the Ocala area, Marks said.
The waterway near her former home was sprayed with Roundup to fight persistent algae blooms, the lawsuit states.
Roundup contains glyphosate, a non-selective herbicide that “kills indiscriminately.” Treated plants usually die within three days, and the chemical can’t be removed from fruit when it is absorbed. The lawsuit alleges that Roundup contains other chemicals that are toxic.
“Monsanto fails to disclose and actively conceals information demonstrating that its products are harmful to human health,” the lawsuit states, noting early studies of the chemical showing it caused cancer in laboratory animals.
“This is the first of more than a dozen Southwest Florida victims set to file new complaints,” said Lucan Seiler, a spokesperson for the case.
For years, Stevens went to see “numerous doctors” to discuss her symptoms, undergoing a multitude of tests, “but received no answers about what was causing them,” the lawsuit states. She finally had a cholinesterase/plasma blood test that showed her results were abnormal and indicated organophosphate exposure.
When Stevens went to see Dr. Mark Asparilla, a local infectious disease specialist, he couldn’t determine what might have caused her results, according to the lawsuit.
“The only information (Stevens) received from Dr. Asparilla is that Charlotte County over-sprayed and that others had become sick from such over-spraying,” according to the lawsuit.
Stevens detailed her claims to the Sun last year prior to filing the lawsuit this week.
Attempts to speak with Asparilla about Stevens’ claim were recently unsuccessful due to his health, according to another doctor he worked with at Virginia B. Andes Clinic in Port Charlotte.
“My goal is to bring this awareness to the public, the health issues. People are out there struggling. They’re sick, they don’t know why they’re sick, like me,” Stevens told WINK news. “My goal is to ban Roundup. Ban glyphosate.”
The lawsuit also lists Sunshine Ace Hardware and Home Depot as defendants.
The lawsuit is an action for damages in excess of $15,000, and Marks expects the lawsuit will prevail with an award involving “many millions of dollars.”
“This chemical is killing these people,” Marks said. “It’s horrible.”
Attempts to obtain comment from Charlotte County were not immediately successful Wednesday.
