Lynne Pointon arrived at Elite DNA Therapy Services in Port Charlotte on July 3, 2018, hoping to establish a relationship with a psychiatrist in order to get her medication adjusted. She wasn’t suicidal and had no thoughts of harming others, she said.
Yet, Pointon was allegedly Baker Acted by clinic staff and spent more than 24 hours at Riverside Behavioral Center. Now, she’s suing the company, as well as the doctor and nurse individually who signed off on the Baker Act.
“It’s been so detrimental to my mental health,” Pointon told the Sun. “I used to so upbeat. I would trust everybody, but now I’m so skeptical of everyone I meet.”
The Baker Act allows for involuntary commitment up to 72 hours for people with a mental illness who are in danger of becoming a harm to themselves or others if there are no less restrictive options available.
According to the lawsuit filed in Charlotte County court, a nurse at the clinic took Pointon’s medical and psychiatric history, noting in her record she was neither suicidal, nor homicidal, and was a suitable candidate for outpatient treatment.
But when she left the room, the nurse returned to inform Pointon she would be Baker Acted under Florida’s Mental Health Act.
“I said, ‘First of all, what’s the Baker Act?’” Pointon said. “And I’m not going to any mental health hospital... The next thing I knew, I was in the waiting room, and there was an ambulance outside.”
The emergency medical staff seemed confused about why they were taking Pointon to Riverside, she said.
“He said we have to strap you down, because it’s the law, and it’s my job,” she said. “In the ambulance, he said, ‘I don’t know why you’re in here, I’m going to loosen these hand buckles.’”
Pointon said the staff at the clinic made no attempt to contact her family, though luckily a friend who had come with her called her husband as she followed the ambulance to Riverside. At the receiving facility, the staff again seemed confused by Pointon’s presence, she said.
“Staff at Riverside immediately noted that (Pointon) did not meet the criteria for involuntary mental health examination,” the lawsuit states.
However, because the psychiatrist had already left for the day, they had no choice but to hold her until the following day, despite her family’s protests.
When Pointon was taken into the room with the other patients, she burst into tears, she said. They were people with schizophrenia, severe bipolar, PTSD, and drug addiction. She was terrified.
Staff let her sit in the waiting room for about three hours until they got a room for her, where she sat up waiting almost the entire night, she said. At one point, she was forced to come out for dinner and group therapy, but she couldn’t bring herself to eat.
“A lady started hugging me and crying and said, ‘I need help, I need you to get me out of here, because I have to take my real estate boards on Friday.’ She was not mentally healthy. She had three times the amount of makeup you would see on a person. I just consoled her a bit, not knowing what to do. Then the guards came up and yelled, ‘No contact, no contact!’”
During therapy, she introduced herself and said how she was feeling. Afterward, she went back to her room where she sat up until morning.
According to the lawsuit, Riverside staff had to specially call in Dr. Majd Alsamann, a psychiatrist, to perform her discharge so she could be released as quickly as possible.
“He came to see me and he’s like I am so sorry, I apologize, you don’t belong here,” Pointon said. “He had to ask if I was suicidal, and he asked if I was going to harm somebody else. I said no, absolutely not. He said okay, un-Baker Act. Get your clothes and call your husband to get over here.”
Pointon said she still had to wait until 2 p.m. to be fully discharged. As soon as she got home, she contacted the Citizen’s Commission on Human Rights, who quickly put her in touch with attorney Kendra Parris, who focused on Baker Acts.
Parris said the Baker Act is commonly abused and can have lasting effects on people.
“It’s pretty traumatic to be thrown in with very psychotic people when you don’t fit in with them,” she said.
Pointon’s case, she said, was particularly baffling because the Baker Act was signed off on by ARNP Judith Tiberia, who never actually talked to Pointon or examined her. Dr. Bernardo Arias, the doctor at the clinic, also agreed to the Baker Act without ever examining Pointon, according to the suit.
“It was an abuse of a clear requirement of the law,” she said. “The person who initiates a Baker Act has to examine the person within the previous 48 hours.”
Parris said there’s a lack of training for the health professionals and law enforcement who can authorize the act. She also believes the law is deliberately open-ended and vague and unlikely to change.
“I think it’s inertia and a failure to recognize the level of abuse that’s going on,” she said. “Sometimes it can pull your heart, cases when you see a child wrongfully Baker Acted. But I think the mentality (with adults) is, you had to spend 72 hours in a mental health facility, what’s the big deal? But it is a big deal, instilling in them sometimes a permanent distrust of the mental health system as a whole.”
Pointon said she never plans to see a new doctor again, because she doesn’t trust them now. She hopes the lawsuit will bring attention to the issue so it stops happening.
“It’s just about getting the word out to other people that this happens,” she said. “Maybe I won’t win the case, but maybe other people can be more aware and careful of what they say. Maybe take someone in the room with them. I went in by myself. The whole thing is it was all a lie from two people who had never even met me.”
Jason Moon, the president of Elite DNA Therapy, said he could not comment much on the pending litigation beyond the fact that patient safety is the first priority.
“We take Baker Acts very seriously, and the safety of our patients is always our first priority,” he said.
