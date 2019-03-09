On Oct. 26, 2017, Lyndsey Wrath and her fiancé Joe Wagner were driving home from T-ball practice with their daughter when Wrath said she didn’t feel good. Her heart was beating too fast. That’s all she remembers before she suffered what appeared to be a seizure.
“I didn’t really know what to do,” Wagner said. “Our little girl was in the backseat, so I just drove us to Publix. That was the best I could do. She was seized tight. So I pull into Publix frantically, and I jump out, just start screaming, ‘Can somebody help me?’ and people just came out of nowhere.”
An off-duty EMT began assessing Wrath until Charlotte County Fire & EMS officials arrived and immediately started treating Wrath.
“It was a stressful situation,” said Lt. Ruben Gonzalez. “She was sitting in the passenger side of the vehicle and she was unconscious ... We pulled her out to the stretcher into the back of the rescue, and we started treating her. We started an IV and then she appeared to have another seizure on scene, so we treated her for that and then we responded to the hospital.”
When they got to Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and hospital staff took over, the paramedics’ jobs were done. Like with so many patients, Gonzalez and his firefighter/EMT partner Rodney Ramos didn’t know what would happen next.
But on Friday, Wrath met with the crew who saved her life for the first time. At Charlotte County Fire Station 12 on Luther Road, she hugged Gonzalez and Ramos and told her story to a gathered group of paramedics.
“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time,” she said. “Just not being able to remember them, I wanted to meet them and see the guys or girls who were there on the scene. Just thank them for what they do.”
Wrath’s journey since the day of her rescue has been a long one. In the hospital, at 31 years old, she was on life support and unresponsive for nearly a month. Her heart functioned at just 10 percent of what it should be. She was eventually transferred to Tampa, where her right leg was amputated due to a lack of blood flow. When she finally woke up, it was a shock.
“I was just punching my leg; I was so shocked,” she said. “Like, where am I? What’s happened? What is going on? I wanted my baby. That was my second thought. Where’s my leg, and I want my daughter.”
She was able to come home Dec. 7, in time to see her daughter’s Christmas program, and in January she started working with prosthetics. It took about two months to learn to walk on her own, first using a walker and then a cane. In November 2018, she had a revision surgery on her leg, but now she’s up on her feet once again.
The official diagnosis was three mini-strokes and arrhythmia in her heart. Doctors still don’t know why it happened, but she now has a defibrillator in her heart in case anything like it happens again.
“It’s been hard, for sure,” she said. “It’s been challenging, but it’s been rewarding. I’ve been seeing a lot of good in people.”
Her fiancé, Wagner, described her recovery as a miracle. Her stay in the hospital was an emotional roller coaster, he said, being told one minute she was doing better and the next that she wouldn’t make it.
He thanked the paramedics, stating the public rarely realizes the important work they do.
“Us as civilians, we see you guys go screaming by and holding us up when we’re at lunch, you know,” he said. “We’re waiting on you guys. We’re sitting in miles of traffic, and you guys are up here doing your jobs, and we’re pissed. We don’t really realize that you guys do a lot of work here for us. And you’re even working when we’re sleeping. We appreciate your help. You guys work hard, and when we need you, you’re there.”
Gonzalez and Ramos both said it means a lot to have Wrath and her family come back to thank them. They both remembered the call, and it’s nice to see the end of the story, Ramos said.
“It’s why we do this, so we can make a difference in the lives of others,” Gonzalez said. “Not for the recognition, but just to see the impact that we’ve made on her, and she’s able to fully recover.”
