PUNTA GORDA — A woman arrested last year for a counterfeiting operation in Charlotte County is now wanted for failure to appear.
Andrea Maher, 38, didn't show up to her trial last year. Her bench warrants have nationwide extradition.
Maher was charged with forging bank bills, checks, drafts or promissory notes; possessing 10 or more counterfeit notes; and making or possessing instruments for forging bills.
More than $7,000 in counterfeit $20s, $10s, and $5s were seized by law enforcement during a traffic stop by Punta Gorda police and subsequent search warrants in the long-term investigation.
Anyone with information on Maher's whereabouts is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-2101.
