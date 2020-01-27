Punta Gorda Police officers are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in a merchandise theft at Funkie Junkie Boutique in Punta Gorda on Jan. 24.
The consignment shop is located at 204 E. McKenzie St., Punta Gorda. Photos of the woman believed to be responsible for the theft were posted to the police department’s Facebook page.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or by visiting www.south westfloridacrime stoppers.com. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
