Assistant State Attorney Sara Miller said the state viewed hundreds of photos of abuse documented on Ashley Britto’s phone, which she suffered at the hands of her boyfriend, Justin Burton.
Last year, Britto, 34, fatally stabbed Burton during a domestic argument. She was arrested for murder by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, but the charge was filed by the state as manslaughter. On Monday, she pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, after the state agreed to amend the charge once again.
The stabbing happened at the home where Britto and Burton lived on Lakeview Boulevard in Port Charlotte. The couple had been arguing throughout the day, fueled by Burton’s drinking, according to court documents. When he came into the kitchen while she was cooking dinner, he immediately began yelling, telling her she was “nothing,” and striking her in the face with a McDonald’s bag. She turned around and stabbed at him to keep him back, she told law enforcement.
Britto said she wanted to yell at Burton to get back and just let her eat, but it happened so quickly she was unable to get out the words. After the stabbing, she ran to her landlord’s door to ask him to call 911 before going back to put pressure on the wound. Deputies found her cradling Burton’s head and “visibly upset,” according to court records.
A forensic psychologist reported Britto suffers from PTSD as a result of the pattern of abuse she suffered. A prior court document filed by Public Defender Toby Oonk stated their relationship “had a troubled history of domestic violence and abuse, with Ms. Britto being victimized repeatedly at the hands of Mr. Burton.”
In a previous court hearing, he said she had documented past events when she was choked to the point of losing consciousness.
Oonk said both a stand your ground motion and a battered spouse defense could have come into play if Britto had not chosen to plead no contest to the lesser charge. A successful stand your ground motion would have granted her immunity from prosecution, while battered spouse syndrome is a legal defense to a murder charge for someone who kills an abusive partner.
Britto told the court Monday she understood the rights she was giving up by pleading to the crime and knew those defenses would not be on available to her in the future, should she violate the terms of her probation.
In addition to reporting to probation and paying court fines, Britto will be required to attend therapy at SAFE Homes, a program in Spartanburg, South Carolina, which Oonk described as similar to the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) in Charlotte County. She intends to transfer her probation to South Carolina where she will be living with her parents and is ordered to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and comply with any recommended treatment.
Judge Donald Mason withheld adjudication on the charge, meaning a successful completion of her probation will end in no formal conviction.
